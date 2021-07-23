NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Blackhawks have flexibility

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on their offseason plans: ” is not going to preclude us from doing anything. We have some flexibility. That was a big part of the Duncan Keith trade… We’re going to be able to pursue some players if it works out. We’re also having some trade conversations.”

Sabres Reinhart getting lots of interest

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman on WGR radio on the Buffalo Sabres and Sam Reinhart: “I’ve heard there’s a ton of interest in Sam Reinhart. The ask in return from the #Sabres has been a first round pick and a prospect. There’s a lot of situations Buffalo will have that will allow the team to move him whenever that happens.

Charlie O’Connor: Sabres forward Sam Reinhart would be a good fit for the Philadelphia Flyers. would be okay with the Flyers moving their first-round pick, No. 13, in a package for Reinhart.

Interested teams not getting Eichel info

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman on WGR radio on the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel: “When you’re trading Jack Eichel, the #Sabres have to get back the best prospect or prospects they can get in return. Buffalo wants to make a picks and prospects type of deal.”

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on WGR The Instigators: “I think Carolina has circled around there too, I don’t know what would be in the offer, they like to be in on everything.”

Larry Brooks: The New York Rangers have still not been given access to Jack Eichel’s medical records from the Buffalo Sabres. So, they are obviously not close to a deal at this point.

Michael Russo: Get the sense that it’s the same for the Minnesota Wild as well.

Don’t understand how a team would consider giving up such a high return without seeing the medical records for a $10 million player with a neck injury.

Mike Harrington: Eichel’s no-movement clause doesn’t kick in until next July, so they would still have control through next year’s draft.

They shouldn’t obviously wait that long.