NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Patrick Kane not thinking about where he might end up

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The expectations for the Chicago Blackhawks aren’t that high this season.

Patick Kane, Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks all continue to say they haven’t spoken about potential trades. Both players have said they haven’t thought much about where they may end up.

‘‘It’s just kind of natural to think about, especially given the position that I’m in,’’ he said. ‘‘But I don’t know. I’m not thinking about where I’m going to finish or if this is my last season in Chicago — nothing like that. It’s just more like focusing on starting off well. . . . It’s a long season, so I try not to get ahead of myself too much.’’

Jesse Puljujarvi‘s value isn’t high and the Oilers could put their first-round pick in play eventually

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers are trying to win, which is why GM Ken Holland won’t trade Jesse Puljujarvi for futures and below market value.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers have little cap space and have been forced to play with a reduced roster. Players in the rumor million when looking to move salary include Warren Foegele ($2.75 million), Jesse Puljujarvi ($3 million) and Tyson Barrie ($4.5 million).

To date the Oilers have shown varying degrees of interested in Chicago Blackhawks Patick Kane and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Jesse Puljujarvi’s trade value around the league appears to be low and nobody has met GM Ken Holland’s asking price. The Oilers aren’t deep on the right side and there would be a hole if he’s dealt. He may end up staying with the Oilers this season and dealt in the offseason.

Forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg appear to be untouchables for their 2023 first-round pick could end up being in play in a big deal.