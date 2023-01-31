NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Hard to say what Horvat’s trade means for the Blackhawks and Kane

Mark Lazerus: It’s hard to say what the price paid for Bo Horvat means for the Chicago Blackhawks and Patrick Kane. The pressures of the deadline could ‘ratchet things up.’

There is also that factor that Kane can pick his landing spot if he wants to be traded and could ‘kill the market.’

Acquiring Jake McCabe may not be cheap

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff: Chicago Blackhawks left-handed defenseman Jake McCabe has two years left on his deal at a $4 million cap and a seven-team no-trade clause. Ideally, on a contender, he’d be a third-pairing defenseman that kills penalties.

Potential fits include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and the Los Angeles Kings.

Comparable trades

To Philadelphia: Rasmus Ristolainen

To Buffalo: Robert Hagg, 2021 1st Round Pick (Isak Rosen), 2023 2nd Round Pick

To Carolina: Brady Skjei

To NY Rangers: 2020 1st Round Pick (Hendrix Lapierre)

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs look at a defenseman and forward from the Chicago Blackhawks?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli reported that Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe could be available. The reported asking price is a second-round pick plus a B-level prospect if none of his $4 million salary cap hit is retained.

He’s a left-handed defenseman that is okay with playing the right side. He plays close to 20 minutes a night, can kill penalties, can play physical, and is under contract for two more years.

Could he be a ‘Jake Muzzin‘ replacement for the Toronto Maple Leafs and not cost as much to acquire as someone like Jakob Chychrun?

The Blackhawks have some forwards available as well, so maybe the Leafs could look at adding two players in the deal. There are the big guys in Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, to the supporting players in Andreas Athanasiou and Sam Lafferty.