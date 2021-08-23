NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, and Jack Eichel

The closer camp gets, the less likely Dylan Strome is traded

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks have added depth this offseason and there will be plenty of competition during training camp.

Can Kirby Dach center the top line and Jonathan Toews be healthy enough to center the second line all season?

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said after acquiring Tyler Johnson that he would be their third-line center. That would move Dylan Strome to the wing, a position he hasn’t played well at. Strome remains a trade candidate but as the season draws nearer, it seems more unlikely that he’s moved. If Toews isn’t ready to start the season, Strome could be given another shot on the second line.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban could be traded or put on waivers.

Eichel still waiting for trade and surgery

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Training camp is a month away and multiple sources have said that Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel still hasn’t had any surgery to repair a herniated disc. It seems doubtful that he’ll get clearance and won’t be available for the start of the season.

Eichel’s agents had hoped a trade would have happened before free agency opened at the end of July.

Sources have said Eichel still wants to have the Artificial Disc Replacement surgery.

Any trade now seems like it may not happen until closer to training camp.

Since he likely won’t be ready for the start of the season, teams may be looking for a lower price, but Sabres GM Kevyn Adams isn’t backing down from his asking price. With five years left on his contract, teams are paying for the long-term and not the short-term.

Teams that continue to be linked to Eichel include the Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames.

The Sabres would rather send him to the Western Conference. There has been some recent talk the Sabres might consider retaining some salary but it seems hard to believe ownership would want to pay Eichel to play somewhere else.