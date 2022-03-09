NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils

Blackhawks Kubalik on the rumors

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik on the trade rumors: “I didn’t really talk to my agent yet. It’s not a thing I want to think about right now… We’ll see what’s going to happen, and if I’m going to to fit in or what’s going to be the solution for me.”

A last minute deadline deal for the Flames?

Sportsnet 960: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 960 on the Calgary Flames and the trade deadline: “My guess on what the Flames are going to do… This is already shaping up to be a buyer’s market. I think they’re going to wait until the last possible second and find out who’s available and pull the trigger on the best available defenseman at the moment.

Devils notes on Subban, quiet trade talk, and Severson

Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that he sat down with defenseman P.K. Subban and told him that they weren’t looking to sign him to a contract extension at this point and the uncertainty around the trade deadline. Fitzgerald knows what it’s like from the player side of things, so he wants to communicate with his players.

If the Devils were to move Subban, it would need to make sense for them as they are going to have to retain some of Subban’s $9 million cap hit.

“He’s done a lot for community here and the organization,’’ said Fitzgerald. “But I told him, ‘On the last day, somebody may lose a right-shot D and may call me and if the move makes sense for the New Jersey Devils and makes sense for you to potentially have a chance to win, I have to do what’s best for the organization.’’’

With Jimmy Vesey their next best UFA, don’t expect the Devils to be busy at the deadline. So far for Fitzgerald, things have been quiet.

“It’s been really quiet, to be quite honest, lately. It’s been extremely quiet,” Fitzgerald said. “But I still make my calls and just check in with teams and see if things have changed from what they were thinking.

“For me, if I can make a hockey trade, and it betters our team today as well as tomorrow, that’s my job.’’

Right-handed defenseman Damon Severson has another year left on his deal. Someone may call the Devils about him but it doesn’t seem like they’d be interested in trading. Fitzgerald said he hasn’t talked to a team about him and they it would have to be for something that helped them now and in the future.

Goaltending will be one area they will be looking at improving on.