NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and Ottawa Senators

The Capitals have some pending UFAs to move if they’re out of the playoff race

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: There was a report from Frank Seravalli that teams are interested in Washington Capitals defensive forward Nic Dowd. If they’re in the playoff race they will likely keep him. He has a year left at $1.3 million. Would someone offer a first-round pick for him?

If they’re out and looking to sell, pending UFAs who should draw some interest include Anthony Mantha, Max Pacioretty, Joel Edmundson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. They are carrying eight defenseman, so they would look at the market for Nick Jensen and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

The Capitals don’t have a legit, top elite playing making center.

There are no official reports linking the Capitals to Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, but The Athletic’s Shayna Goldman suggests the Caps should keep an eye on him.

Think in the offseason the Capitals will try to address the Evgeny Kuznetsov situation. He’s still got term and a big cap hit.

Jakob Chychrun on being back in the rumor mill

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun on having his name in the rumor mill again.

“I think it’s ridiculous, if I’m being honest,” Chychrun said. “I went through it in Arizona and that was a different situation. But to see it now is a bit ridiculous. And I don’t think it’s based off anything.”

Chychrun also isn’t happy with the speculation that he’s not happy being in Ottawa.

“It’s people shooting blind darts at a board and hoping they hit. People have a right to say what they want, but to act like they have their sources is a joke. And people like to get their clicks on social media. If they have to use my name to do it, go ahead. But I’m not going to let it affect me.”

He realizes that anything can happen and he is traded given the Senators have two left-handed defensemen signed to long-term deals, but he’s not looking to get himself out of town.