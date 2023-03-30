NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews on his time left

CHGO Blackhawks: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews contemplating both his time left with the Blackhawks and in the NHL.

“Both if I’m being fully honest. Again, I feel like I’ve said it already, I’ve gotten to the point where my health is more important and I know as I’ve shown the last few years and my own personal standards, I’m happy with the way I’ve performed. I feel like I have much more to give with my experience in the game and knowing how to play the game, but when day after day it’s, you’re just pushing through pain, it’s to what end?

I think when you’re young and when you’re playing for a Stanley Cup and everyone’s playing through something, it means something and it’s worthwhile but I’m at that point where it feels like more damage is being done than is a good thing.

So I’m committed to getting back to a place where, like I said, I’m enjoying the game. I’ve got energy to not only play the game at the level I know that I can, but also have the energy leftover to enjoy the life and enjoy the time with my teammates. Whether it’s going to dinners, just little things like that. All that stuff has been none existent really. It’s just go home and lay there and try and recover and get ready for the next day. That’s all it’s really been.

So we’ll see how things play out. I mean again, I can’t put myself or get ahead of myself. Every time I do, that’s when I kind of create the expectation and get on a bit of a mental roller coaster.

But I’ve said this quite a bit, I think over the last few years it’s just trying to stay in the moment and take it day by day. So, continue to go forward with that attitude.

