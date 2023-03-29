NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – A Bidding Group, Tyler Kleven and a What Their Blue Line Could Look Like

A bidder for the Ottawa Senators

TSN: One of the bidders for the Ottawa Senators is laying claim to a piece of land that has some importance. Chris Johnston says a group has a land claim on part of the LeBreton Flats, an area that has been speculated as a potential spot for a new arena, though it’s not slam dunk.

“That’s that the Algonquins of Ontario are part of the First Nations group which has stepped up and is trying to buy the Senators and why that’s significant is that the Algonquins actually have a land claim on that piece of property at LeBreton Flats.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and the Washington Capitals

It’s controlled, it’s a federally run piece of property that there’s clearly some unique opportunities there if they are the winning bid – and I can tell you that that group of representatives that is partnered with Graham Robertson were in Ottawa on Monday for the Panthers-Senators game, they met with management on Tuesday and they very much remain in the mix trying to buy this team.”

Where does Tyler Kleven fit in on the Senators blue line and what could it look like next year and beyond?

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: The Ottawa Senators added Jakob Chychrun at the deadline and recently signed prospect Tyler Kleven. Both are left-handed defensemen. With only Artem Zub and Travis Hamonic, natural right-side defensemen, are the Senators to loaded on the left side?

Senators GM Pierre Dorion.

“The way the game is played now, how you slash, cut and gap, it’s not a big deal,” Dorion explained. “All Europeans play their other side. I think we make a way bigger deal out of this than what it is.”

Last week Dorion said that he thinks Thomas Chabot can play on the right side and would like to see it. Kleven said he’s willing to play the right side.

Potential pairings next season:

Chabot – Chychrun

Sanderson – Zub

Kleven – Brannstrom

or if they’re okay with the rookie Kleven playing on the right

Chabot – Brannstrom

Chychrun – Zub

Sanderson – Kleven

NHL Rumors: Evgeny Kuznetsov looking to get out of Washington?

If Hamonic is to come back next season, it will be in a depth/support role and not at $3 million. Nick Holden is unlikely to be back.

They want Kleven to develop a bit in the AHL. Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lassi Thomson will have to out-battle Kleven to possibly make the team next season.

Signing Jake Sanderson to a long-term extension could be a wise move this offseason. He is trending toward a Charlie McAvoy-type player. The Senators might have to bridge him and it could be like Rasmus Dahlin‘s $6 million bridge or McAvoy’s $4.9 million. A long-term deal could be over $8 million. McAvoy’s long-term deal is at $9.5 million.

Potential Senators blue line and potential cap hit for the 2025-26 season

Jake Sanderson – $8.5 million

Thomas Chabot – $8 million

Jakob Chychrun – $7 million

Artem Zub – $4.6 million

Erik Brannstrom – $3.5 million

Tyler Kleven – $2 million

Total – $33.6 million