NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and the Boston Bruins

Contract talks for both Strome’s not progressing
David Pagnotta: There are have no progress on contract talks between the Chicago Blackhawks and Dylan Strome, and the New York Rangers and Ryan Strome.
Ryan is arbitration eligible and has a hearing set for November 5th. Dylan doesn’t have arbitration rights.
Thornton makes some sense for the Stars
Sean Shapiro: Joe Thornton to the Dallas Stars would make some sense. The Stars could use a center to fill in for Tyler Seguin while he’s out and he has a history with Joe Pavelski.
During the past season, the Stars were one of the teams that he would have waived his no-trade for.
If he’d be willing to take a bargain deal, the Stars could make it work.
Kevin Kurz: The Dallas Stars did have internal talks about Thornton at the deadline and were looking at him. It does make sense that they could revisit the idea.
Chara in a different jersey?
TSN: Pierre LeBrun was asked if it’s possible that Zdeno Chara could be in a jersey other than a Boston Bruins.
“James, it is a possibility. I mean, I asked his agent Matt Keator on Thursday for an update and specifically asked ‘Hey, like I’m hearing that you know, it may not necessarily be Boston as a slam dunk if he decides to play another season.’ And Keator’s answer was “looking at all options.”
Now, I have to say that the Bruins are probably the frontrunner but other teams keep calling. The key thing that Keator said is that Zdeno Chara is in no hurry, he wants to take his time. And one thing he mentioned is the format for next season is of particular interest to Chara. He’s got a young family, there’s a lot of factors to consider whether he jumping back in for another season, depending on how next year looks like. Bottom line is right now big Z is in a holding pattern.”