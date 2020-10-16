NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and the Boston Bruins

Contract talks for both Strome’s not progressing

David Pagnotta: There are have no progress on contract talks between the Chicago Blackhawks and Dylan Strome, and the New York Rangers and Ryan Strome.

Ryan is arbitration eligible and has a hearing set for November 5th. Dylan doesn’t have arbitration rights.

Thornton makes some sense for the Stars

Sean Shapiro: Joe Thornton to the Dallas Stars would make some sense. The Stars could use a center to fill in for Tyler Seguin while he’s out and he has a history with Joe Pavelski.

During the past season, the Stars were one of the teams that he would have waived his no-trade for.

If he’d be willing to take a bargain deal, the Stars could make it work.

Kevin Kurz: The Dallas Stars did have internal talks about Thornton at the deadline and were looking at him. It does make sense that they could revisit the idea.

Chara in a different jersey?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun was asked if it’s possible that Zdeno Chara could be in a jersey other than a Boston Bruins.