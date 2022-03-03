NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Patrick Kane, Derek King, and Brandon Hagel

Patrick Kane would be honored to finish his career in Chicago

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane when asked if he’d like to finish his career with the Blackhawks.

“Yeah, I think so. There’s probably a lot of time to determine what’s going to happen in that regard, but let’s be honest. I love Chicago, I love the city, I love the fans, the organization’s been amazing to me and my family. There’s really not much to like here. I think there’s always business decisions. In the game of hockey, there’s not many guys that play their whole career with one team. So it would be a privilege and an honor to do that. But I guess we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Derek King hasn’t spoke to GM Kyle Davidson about his future

Ben Pope: Blackhawks interim coach Derek King said that he hasn’t spoken with GM Kyle Davidson about his own future. Doesn’t think it would happen until after the season.

“After that, if everything works out and I’m back, great. If not, I’ll respect the process, respect their decision.”

Selling Brandon Hagel when his value is high

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into a full rebuild mode, any roster player could be used as trade chips ahead of the March 21st trade deadline.

23-year old forward Brandon Hagel has been drawing interest. He’s having a breakout season and is under contract for two more years at $1.5 million.

His trade value may never be high. He’s shooting at over 21 percent, something that isn’t sustainable every year. He also doesn’t generate a lot of shots – under two per game.

The Blake Coleman trade to Tampa Bay could be a comparable return – a first-round pick and a prospect.

Potential destinations include Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild with the Pittsburgh Penguins as a wild card team.

The Blackhawks are at home against the Oilers and are

+125 on the moneyline with Betway