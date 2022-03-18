NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks And Seattle Kraken Selling

Chicago Blackhawks selling, working the phone lines

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Chicago Blackhawks have plenty of questions before Monday’s NHL Trade Deadline. This is besides Marc-Andre Fleury. For example. it is believed Anaheim and Los Angeles are both interested in Dominik Kubalik.

Even Dylan Strome is generating interesting. Strome has been reborn since actually seeing ice time. Calvin de Haan has generated interest from teams like New York, Toronto, Boston, and Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury is the big fish. Teams like Washington and Toronto are still in the mix. On the other hand, there is this growing sense a third suitor is lurking. Who is it? No one knows. However, it is clear something is going on behind the scenes. Maybe, nothing comes of it. Maybe, it does.

Fleury has time for the right opportunity to come along. That suggests he is at least willing to entertain offers.

Seattle Kraken selling more after trading Jarnkrok?

Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic: The Seattle Kraken have very much looked like an expansion team in a bad way. As they head into this trade deadline, they sold off Calle Jarnkrok for what Seattle could. That may be just the beginning.

It is ironic that now Seattle wants to trade pending UFA players for sweeteners which is what they could have done before last season started. The Kraken are going to get a top pick (second worst record in the NHL) and a chance of getting the top pick.

For example, Mark Giordano will eventually be traded. The veteran did not even get to play in his 1000th game. He took part in warmups and that was it. Giordano approaching 38 means the defenseman will not fetch a package like Josh Manson or Ben Chiarot.

What is interesting is there could be other moves too. Time will tell but Seattle is very much a seller. The Kraken are the more typical expansion team which most are used to seeing.