NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, and the Montreal Canadiens

Is anyone regretting not giving up a first for Ryan Donato? He’s got a standing offer from the Chicago Blackhawks

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Ryan Donato is about to hit the 30-goal mark for the Chicago Blackhawks, and there may be some teams wishing they would have offered up a first-round pick at the trade deadline.

The Blackhawks have a standing three-year offer on the table at $4 million per. He does get to play in the Blackhawks top-six and on the first power play unit. That is something that wouldn’t happen on most Stanley Cup contending teams.

If he does go to free agency, the Boston Bruins might be one team that interests Donato, as he grew up in the area.

Canucks hits on Pius Suter, Rick Tocchet and Tom Willander

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Pius Suter: “The solution for centre might be the guy who is already there. The Canucks didn’t like Suter’s number at the deadline but they might have to look at those numbers again. I am curious to see what happens there.”

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that any talks about his contract status are for another day he’s just focusing on trying to win games.

Rick Dhaliwal: There are some who seem to think that the Canucks signing Tom Willander to his entry-level deal will be simple. That may not be the case.

“Willander is an excellent student and could have played pro in Sweden after his draft year and chose another direction. It will be interesting for sure. Willander is off to the frozen 4.”

Don’t stress Habs fans

Pierre LeBrun: “No reason for Habs fans to be stressing about not having a Jacob Fowler decision yet. I think it’s unlikely he stays in school for another year.

Likeliest option is to join AHL Laval for rest of the season. But with Laval out West right now, there’s no urgency.”

