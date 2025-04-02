NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Boston Bruins

Who could the Nashville Predators move out this offseason?

Corey Wilkins of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravali reminds us that the Nashville Predators have a group of older players on longer-term deals – Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos, Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, Juuse Saros and Brady Skjei. He asked Carter Hutton if one of those players is moved, who could it be?

“I think, for me, it would have to be Stamkos or Marchessault. I feel like they kind of check the same box for me, whereas Forsberg brings more to the table.

Josi is a player who I just don’t think you can ever move off of. The minutes he can eat up and the way he can play, he seems ageless. Getting to play with Josi and getting to know him, his demeanor, and the way that he carries himself, it’s such an important thing around that room.

NHL Rumors: How the Montreal Canadiens Handle Lane Hutson’s New Deal?

With Saros, Yaroslav Askarov is gone now. You made that decision, so I feel like Saros is the guy who you have to go with. I think Marchessault or Stamkos would be the tricky one to move out, but that being said, I think the value is pennies on the dollar after this season.”

Everything will be on the table for the Boston Bruins this offseason

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe: Boston Bruins president Cam Neely admits it wasn’t/hasn’t been an easy situation for interim head coach Joe Sacco to be in. When they start their coaching search this offseason, Sacco “will be in the mix” according to Neely.

It’s going to be a rebuild for the Bruins, but more of a retool

“I don’t think we need to really strip this down,” Neely said. “We moved some significant pieces, obviously, at the deadline. Hopefully we can replace some of those pieces and get us back to where we want to be, which is competing for Stanley Cups, being a team that has a chance to win everything.”

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the New York Rangers

Neely said that “everything is on the table” this offseason as they look to improve. They will consider moving some picks in trade packages.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.