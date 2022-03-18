NHL Rumors: Chris Drury and Ron Hextall Peruse Those Available

Chris Drury May Double Down on Defense This Deadline

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: When teams look at the trade deadline, they may want to look back. The old teams like New Jersey doubled down on the strengths including defense. It worked in 2003.

Do the New York Rangers need help with defense? Absolutely. Igor Shesterkin is often under siege in goal. Do they need a top-six winger more? That’s an even better question.

Does Chris Drury consider a middle-six stopgap that can play either the second or third line? Which need does Drury fill first? The fact that Gerard Gallant has dressed seven defensemen twice in the past week speaks volumes.

Mark Giordano or Hampus Lindholm come to mind immediately. The latter may make more sense than the former on the surface. However, Giordano can still play his position and still can produce at almost a point every other game offensively. Come March 21st, we will find out Drury’s decision.

What does Ron Hextall actually want by March 21st?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: Well, the Penguins and Ron Hextall tried for Ben Chiarot but did not like the price. It looks like the general manager is looking for a defenseman to acquire to set up a deal shipping off another blueliner. This might be part of a package that nets him the forward he covets.

The options are dwindling too. Calle Jarnkrok was traded to Calgary. Tomas Hertl was extended by San Jose. It is not likely Pittsburgh can afford J.T. Miller now. Artturi Lehkonen is interesting though and a deal is slightly possible. Even Robert Hagg could be acquired to help set up another deal.

The Hextall chessboard proves to be a mysterious one so far. They want a forward ultimately but likely need to go another way to get to that goal. Max Domi or perhaps another Seattle forward like Marcus Johansson is out there. Jordan Eberle is very likely out. That two years left is likely a dealbreaker.

What does Ron Hextall do? It depends on what he really wants. The truth is out there.