NHL Rumors: Chris Tanev, Sean Monahan, Kaapo Kakko and Phil Kessel

Senators and Maple Leafs interested in Chris Tanev

TSN: The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Calgary Flames pending UFA defenseman Chris Tanev according to Darren Dreger. The Senators may see a long-term fit and an extension. There are other contending teams interested as well.

“As I was reminded, doesn’t Chris Tanev have to make a decision? Is he chasing the Stanley Cup this year? And if the answer to that is yes, then that’s going to factor significantly into his destination of choice.”

Can the Canadiens get a first-round pick for Sean Monahan?

TSN: Although the Montreal Canadiens haven’t abandoned the idea of re-signing forward Sean Monahan, Pierre LeBrun thinks Monahan will be traded.

Teams are telling the Canadiens they are interested and to check back with them if they’re going to do something. Some teams are also looking at center Elias Lindholm.

“The question is this, could Sean Monahan fetch a first-round pick? From talking to a couple of teams today, a lot of people point to his less than $2 million AAV and say yes, especially if the Habs are willing to eat 50 per cent of that.”

Teams interested in Kaapo Kakko

TSN: Multiple sources have told Darren Dreger that the New York Rangers have taken calls on forward Kaapo Kakko.

“Now, losing Filip Chytil for the remainder of the season is a big blow for the Rangers but New York has cap space and potentially the assets, like Kakko, to acquire a significant piece.”

Phil Kessel still hopes to play this season

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that Phil Kessel is still hoping to play this season and that his agent has spoken with a couple of teams. There might be a team or two that might consider asking Kessel to come skate with the team to see where he’s att.