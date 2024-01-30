NHL Rumors: Potential trade targets for the New York Rangers – version 1

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: With Filip Chytil being ruled out for the remainder of the season, GM Chris Drury now has to look at the trade market to find a center. They could also use a right-winger for their top-nine … again. Chytil’s $4.44 million cap hit will remain on the LTIR and gives them a bit of flexibility.

Potential center trade targets for the Rangers

Adam Henrique – Anaheim Ducks – The Ducks may need to retain some of his $5.825 million salary. It might be worth giving up a second-round pick but not a first.

Elias Lindholm – Calgary Flames – Paying the high price would signal they’re all-in the this. Would cost first-round pick plus, and he’d be a pure rental.

Jack Roslovic – Columbus Blue Jackets – He play center or right wing and would bring a bit of offense to the third-line. Pending UFA and he wouldn’t cost more than a second-round pick.

Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens – Hard to see the two teams making a trade together.

Alexander Wennberg – Seattle Kraken – The Kraken may not be sellers yet. The cost wouldn’t be as high as someone like Henrique.

Yanni Gourde – Seattle Kraken – He has another year at $5.16 million they would have to get creative to make it work.

Kevin Hayes – St. Louis Blues – Has two years left on deal at $3.57 million and the Blues are making a playoff push.

Morgan Frost – Philadelphia Flyers – Has two years left and hasn’t seen eye-to-eye with John Tortorella. Would cost at least a first.

Potential winger trade targets for the Rangers

Vladimir Tarasenko – Ottawa Senators – They would need to add a center but Tarasenko played with with Mika Zibanejad last year.

Jordan Eberle – Seattle Kraken – The pending UFA could play in their top-six.

Anthony Duclair – San Jose Sharks – Having a down year and wouldn’t cost much.

Alexander Barabanov – San Jose Sharks – Has a motor and provides a bit of offense.

Jason Zucker – Arizona Coyotes – The Coyotes are still in the playoff hunt. Not afraid to get dirty and is still productive.

Frank Vatrano – Anaheim Ducks – All-Star Frank Vatrano. He played well with Chris Kreider and Zibanejad two years ago.

Patrick Kane – Detroit Red Wings – Kidding.