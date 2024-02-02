NHL Rumors: Chris Tanev Will Set Sean Walker’s Market, and Colorado Avalanche Trade Options

Chris Tanev will set Sean Walker‘s market

Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers aren’t getting more calls on defenseman Sean Walker this week.

It’s believed that the market for Walker will be set after the Calgary Flames trade defenseman Chris Tanev.

Many have reported that both the Flames and Flyers are looking for a first-round pick for Tanev and Walker respectively.

Potential trade options for the Colorado Avalanche

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche may once again be looking for a No. 2 center. Ryan Johansen hasn’t worked out as planned and Ross Colton is better suited for the third-line. The Avs could also use some help in net.

Some players who have been linked to the Avs or could be good fits.

Sean Monahan – Center – Pending UFA at a $1.95 million cap hit. Linked again to the Avs. He’s not the greatest skater, so like Johansen, may not fit their system.

Adam Henrique – Center – Pending UFA at a $5.825 million cap hit. Not a long-term fit but could play the role this year.

Casey Mittelstadt – Center – Pending RFA at $2.5 million. Could be a long-term fit. The Sabres may not be able to afford an extension. The cost could be high.

Trevor Zegras – Center/wing – Two more years at $5.75 million. Has struggled and dealt with injuries. Would be a riskier play than Mittelstadt. Could also be an offseason move.

Marc-Andre Fleury – Goalie – Pending UFA at $3.5 million. Could they convince him to come?

Jake Allen – Goalie – One year left at $3.85 million. Would cost more to acquire than Fleury but gives assurance for next year too.

Kevin Lankinen – Goalie – Pending UFA at $2 million. He has only played 14 games and numbers haven’t been great. Not sure if the Predators would make him available.

Other potential options include Boone Jenner, Morgan Frost, Nic Dowd and Kaapo Kahkonen.