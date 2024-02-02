NHL Rumors: The Uncertainty of Elias Pettersson’s Contract Situation on the Canucks Short and Long-Term Thinking

Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on how the uncertainty of Elias Pettersson‘s contract situation plays a role in their short-term and long-term thinking.

Reporter: “I want to ask you about the effect of Petey’s situation. I’m not gonna ask you to comment on his negotiations, but how much does it impact your ability to think forward? Because if you know that’s going to be a lot of money if he winds up staying.

Take me through your approach on how to balance short-term needs, versus long-term needs, within the context of that negotiation.”

Allvin: “Yeah, I think those, it’s a good question because that’s what we deal with every day. You know, we’re always looking at projections for our lineup, potential numbers and I’m happy to see that several of our players having success in this environment. And as I said last year, going through the free agent process with Rick Tocchet as a head coach here.

I guess I wasn’t surprised, but I was very pleased with how many players that actually wanted to come to Vancouver and be part of this process in the environment that, that Rick is known for.

Regarding Petey, I think those are, are questions that, that we on daily basis evaluate and taking into consideration. What makes our team better right now and how will that affect us moving forward?

And Petey’s, I mean that he’s an extremely talented player and I think that he has even more upside with, with the coaching staff that we have and understanding that you have to sacrifice some of your own points for the team points. And I think that’s where the mindset and process of our younger players are kicking in.”