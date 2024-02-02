NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames, Noah Hanifin, and Jacob Markstrom

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on the Calgary Flames having at least three more pieces left to move. Speculation on Chris Tanev grows. There are some offseason targets as well as some who are interested in now.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “So then the question now becomes, what do you expect next out of both teams? I want to park Vancouver here for a second. You mentioned (Noah) Hanifin a couple of seconds ago. We wonder about Chris Tanev as well with this team and players that are available. Is it just a matter of listen, Craig Conroy is open for business and if he has players on expiring contracts, he’s more than willing to listen because they are in sell mode right now.”

Friedman: “Yeah, you know, look, I think he’s still got three more pieces here that, at least, that we have to deal with. Number one is Tanev. You know Ottawa took their run it Tanev. I don’t see that happening this season, but I don’t think it’s impossible if he goes unsigned, in the summer that Ottawa takes a run at that.

You know, I think it’s really interesting, I mean, there were some reports last night that you know, Tanev could have been included in the Vancouver deal. I’m not saying they’re wrong, I just never heard it in this particular case. I think, actually, I shouldn’t say that, what I would say is, I think that, like the Canucks kind of said, what if we wanted to include Tanev in this deal. And I just don’t think it was a price that they were going to be able to take. Like it was probably going to be another first rounderr, right? And I just don’t think the Canucks we’re going to be able to do that.

But I you know, I do think that this is something that will get revisited in the offseason, potentially by Vancouver. I think there’s a something that could get revisited in the offseason by Ottawa.

But who’s there now? And I think there’s a few teams there now. But, you know, one of the, one of those teams I think that’s lurking is the biggest hockey team in the NHL. And Jeff, they play just south of the palatial America states and I’m still wondering. I said, I said a while ago that he is their target until he’s not available and I still believe that to be the case.

And he might not be the only one.”

Marek: “I was gonna say what he, would there be one target on Calgary for Brad Treliving or maybe two, knowing how he feels about his blue line?”

Friedman: “Well, you know, the thing about Hanafin is, like, Hanifin’s got to make a decision. I do believe that, I do believe that Calgary would like to keep him.

You know, I mean, it depends. There’s there’s two things here. There’s number one is what is Hanifin want and number two, you know what becomes available for him. And I do think Calgary has made it very clear they’d like to keep them both in words and what they’ve offered.

I think Hanifin has to make a decision. And you know, I think the other thing that does knowing that the you know, the Flames have made them a very generous offer is, what does that do to other teams out there that like him because I think there are some. So, so I think the Hanifin situation is as much in his hands as it is in others.

And Markstrom. You know, I like, I have no doubt teams have asked. You know my position on this. I’m not saying it can’t happen, I’m just saying that you really got to make the Flames want it to happen. To even go through the pain of going to him.”