NHL Rumors: Chuck Fletcher and Kevin Cheveldayoff Both Need Defense

Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers need for defense

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: The Philadelphia Flyers are in dire straits. They will need a big run just to make the playoffs. Chuck Fletcher faces a need for defense in any way and other general managers know it. What was a strength last year has gone by the wayside. One could argue Philadelphia needs a short-term fix in the net as well. Defense resonates as the more glaring long-term need.

Philadelphia went 5-10-1 in March including a loss to the lowly Buffalo Sabres to cap off the month while yielding nearly 4.5 goals per game. If Fletcher cannot swing a deal (which is likely), at least he can see how Sam Morin develops. So far, Morin has been good in his zone which is an improvement. At least, there’s that.

Kevin Chveldayoff, the Winnipeg Jets, and the defense?

Murat Ates of The Athletic (mailbag): The Winnipeg Jets possess an offense that sets up poorly for their defense. Striking quickly often leads to more pressure on the blueline. They rank 26th in shot differential metrics and that is not a surprise. Possession wise they are not much better.

If Kevin Cheveldayoff was to make an upgrade, it would not need to be for a franchise-changing defenseman (unlike Chuck Fletcher). David Savard may do just fine from Columbus. Another body that is reasonably efficient in his own end.

Winnipeg still needs a little more strength and brawn at the NHL Trade Deadline. It is why a depth forward or a bigger defenseman would help immensely. Calgary scored too many free goals last year down the middle of the ice in particular.

Another issue has been defense when the opponent pulls their goalie. Winnipeg gives up quite a few goals late in games but they do score their fair share. An extra defenseman may help there too. Kevin Cheveldayoff looks to add without paying a ton. That will be easier said than done this trade deadline unless more sellers open up.