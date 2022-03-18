NHL Rumors: Claude Giroux and Hampus Lindholm

Avs not giving up on Giroux as the Flyers look for a better Panthers offer

Elliotte Friedman: If a Claude Giroux trade isn’t completed by Sunday he won’t play on Sunday against the Islanders.

Things are looking towards the Florida Panthers but the Colorado Avalanche haven’t given up. Thinking the Panthers but the Panthers haven’t made an offer that the Flyers have liked enough to say yes to yet.

Cap Friendly: “Claude Giroux has a $8.275M cap hit

FLA

Deadline c/space: $3,703,347

Roster: 23

COL

Deadline c/space: $2,997,975

Roster: 23

If the Flyers retain 50%, both teams can make this trade work with player assignments, and don’t have to give up a current roster player or use a broker.”

Emily Kaplan: Signs continue to point to Giroux and the Panthers.

“According to sources, there was a snafu in talks on Wednesday – around same time Florida traded for Ben Chiarot – so we’ll see if that can get worked through.”

Lindholm is being held out as the Ducks work on a trade

Pierre LeBrun: Sources are saying that defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be held out tonight as the Anaheim Ducks work on a trade.

Elliotte Friedman: Contract extension talks between the Ducks and Lindholm haven’t resulted in a new deal and they are prepared to trade him.

Darren Dreger: Teams are going over the Ducks steep asking price for Lindholm. The current asking price for Lindholm is a first-round pick, a third-round pick and a top prospect.

Pierre LeBrun: There was no progress in the Ducks-Lindholm talks yesterday.

The Boston Bruins and St, Louis Blues would make sense but is the asking price too high.

Cap Friendly: Hampus Lindholm is in the final year of a 6 year contract that carries a $5,205,556 cap hit and does not have any trade protection. He will be 28 years old and UFA at expiry.

c/space needed at deadline to acquire: $1,041,120