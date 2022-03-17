NHL Rumors: Claude Giroux, Hampus Lindholm, Mark Giordano and the Defensemen Market

Panthers to hold Tippett out, still in on Giroux

Darren Dreger: The Florida Panthers are holding forward Owen Tippett out of his AHL game tonight.

Speculation grows with the connection to Claude Giroux.

Pierre LeBrun: The Panthers are ‘all-in’ and are trying to land Giroux.

David Dwork: Have been told that the acquisition of Ben Chiarot has no impact on any Giroux trade. Source said it’s very much a possibility.

Lindholm and Giordano now head the defenseman trade market

David Pagnotta: The defense market has now shifted to Hampus Lindholm and Mark Giordano after Ben Chiarot was traded to the Florida Panthers.

Teams that have some interest in both Lindholm and Giordano are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins,

After those two the market drops to Calvin de Haan, Justin Braun, Nick Leddy and a few others.

Some teams are still interested in Jakob Chychrun.

Ryan Leslie: Keep hearing that the Maple Leafs, Rangers and Hurricanes are the front-runners for Giordano.

Frank Seravalli: It doesn’t sound like there has been much progress on a contract extension between the Anaheim Ducks and Hampus Lindholm. Have reported before that the term is the sticking point.

Have been told that GM Pat Verbeek has been asking for a first-round pick, a grade A prospect and another piece.

Account4Hockey: David Pagnotta on Sportsnet 650: “Leafs really like Liljegren, don’t want to move him. Don’t see them moving him unless its for an asset with control. Looking for D, will probably get one. Mentions De Haan, Giordano, Lindholm. Leafs interest in Chiarot fizzled recently before the trade.”

Jeremy Rutherford: Heard that the St. Louis Blues didn’t hang around until the end on Ben Chiarot as the cost was more than they were willing to give up.