NHL Rumors: Claude Giroux, Jaroslav Halak, Ben Chiarot, and the Calgary Flames

Claude Giroux thinking Colorado?

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Flyers Claude Giroux will likely be the biggest name on the move at the deadline. If Giroux is okay with going to the West, the Colorado Avalanche could be a landing spot.

Adrian Dater: Have been told that Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux has let GM Chuck Fletcher know that Colorado is where he’d like to go. If they can’t work out a deal, then the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues would be other acceptable destinations.

Jaroslav Halak not looking to leave Vancouver

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliott Friedman on CHEK TV on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jaroslav Halak: “Halak has made it very clear that he does not want to be traded at this point.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Have been also saying this for a while now.

Flames not worried about key free agents after Tyler Toffoli trade

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that trading for Tyler Toffoli and his two years more years at $4.25 million has no impact on their ability and approach to potentially re-signing their key free agents this offseason.

Treliving added: “Those are high priority people.”

Flames UFAs – Johnny Gaudreau, Brett Richie, Brad Richardson, Trevor Lewis, Nikita Zadorov and Michael Stone.

Flames RFAs – Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane, Adam Ruzicka and Oliver Kylington.

Flames were talking to the Canadiens about Ben Chiarot. Is he worth the high cost?

Jimmy Murphy: Was talking to an NHL scout who said he’s surprised at how many teams are reportedly considering trading a first-round pick for Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot.

“Overrated. I’d rather grab a kid like Lauzon for cheaper. Just as good a Chiarot already.”

Eric Engels: The Calgary Flames also have some interest in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot.