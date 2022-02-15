NHL Rumors: Claude Giroux, Jaroslav Halak, Ben Chiarot, and the Calgary Flames

Claude Giroux thinking Colorado?
Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Flyers Claude Giroux will likely be the biggest name on the move at the deadline. If Giroux is okay with going to the West, the Colorado Avalanche could be a landing spot.
Adrian Dater: Have been told that Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux has let GM Chuck Fletcher know that Colorado is where he’d like to go. If they can’t work out a deal, then the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues would be other acceptable destinations.
Jaroslav Halak not looking to leave Vancouver
Rick Dhaliwal: Elliott Friedman on CHEK TV on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jaroslav Halak: “Halak has made it very clear that he does not want to be traded at this point.”
- Rick Dhaliwal: Have been also saying this for a while now.
Flames not worried about key free agents after Tyler Toffoli trade
Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that trading for Tyler Toffoli and his two years more years at $4.25 million has no impact on their ability and approach to potentially re-signing their key free agents this offseason.
Treliving added: “Those are high priority people.”
Flames UFAs – Johnny Gaudreau, Brett Richie, Brad Richardson, Trevor Lewis, Nikita Zadorov and Michael Stone.
Flames RFAs – Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane, Adam Ruzicka and Oliver Kylington.
Flames were talking to the Canadiens about Ben Chiarot. Is he worth the high cost?
Jimmy Murphy: Was talking to an NHL scout who said he’s surprised at how many teams are reportedly considering trading a first-round pick for Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot.
“Overrated. I’d rather grab a kid like Lauzon for cheaper. Just as good a Chiarot already.”
Eric Engels: The Calgary Flames also have some interest in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot.
- Eric Engels: “Just so we’re clear, can’t say for sure Chiarot would be in this deal for Toffoli, which appears close to getting done. But the Flames have heavy interest in him.
- Jimmy Murphy: (just before the Tyler Toffoli was traded to Calgary) “As @EricEngels reported, Flames like Chiarot too, and I’m told he could be involved in this trade as well. I’m also hearing Flames prospect Matt Coronato (2021 13th overall) could be involved.”