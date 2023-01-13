NHL Rumors: Coaching, and if the Florida Panthers become sellers

Which coaches could be on the hot seat to who should be safe

Sean Gentille of The Athletic: There haven’t been any coaching changes so far this season. Will something change in the new year? A look at who could be on the hot seat and shouldn’t be.

Don’t bother bringing it up – Mike Sullivan (Penguins) and Craig Berube (Blues)

Back from the brink – Dave Hakstol (Kraken), D.J. Smith (Senators), Gerard Gallant (Rangers) and Peter Laviolette (Capitals).

Save jobs, terrible teams – Andre Tourigny (Coyotes), Luke Richardson (Blackhawks), John Tortorella (Flyers) and Brad Larsen (Blue Jackets).

If it weren’t Year 1… – Paul Maurice (Panthers)

Check back later – John Hynes (Predators)

Danger zone – Dallas Eakins (Ducks), and Bruce Boudreau (Canucks).

What the Florida Panthers could get in return if they become sellers

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers could become sellers at the trade deadline and not buyers if they fall out of playoff contention.

Though it’s been reported that they have a “deal in his pocket,” there is nothing in the works involving Sam Reinhart and/or Sam Bennett. No firm deadline plan has been decided yet,

If they’re out of it, veterans like forwards Eric Staal and Patric Hornqvist, and defenseman Marc Staal may want to look for one more Cup shot.

Trading an established player, like Reinhart, for a first-round pick, they could use that pick for immediate future help.

Do the Panthers look to re-sign Radko Gudas or move him at the deadline?

Sam Reinhart might land the Panthers a first-round pick. They gave up a 2022 first and Devon Levi to get him.

Sam Bennett might net them a second-round pick and a decent prospect.

The sense is they’d like to keep Gudas, but if someone offered up a first? They could look re-sign in the offseason if he’s traded.

They may not get much for Anthony Duclair given his injury. Eric Staal likely wouldn’t net much but if he wants a shot somewhere, they’d likely move him. Could they get a second or third-round pick for Marc Staal? Colin White could land them a third- or fourth-round pick. The Panthers may be okay with moving Nick Cousins‘ contract off the books for next year. Chris Tierney might get them a pick or player.