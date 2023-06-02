NHL Rumors: Coaching/GM Notes – Penguins, Predators, Rangers and Flames

The Penguins will wait until July before continuing their GM search

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins president of hockey operations, Kyle Dubas, on if they will be hiring a GM: “My intention is I will handle that on an interim basis through July and then will go through candidates and make the decision that is best for the hockey department.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: According to sources, Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz interviewed six people for the head coaching position and the three finalists were Andrew Brunette, Spencer Carbery, and Karl Taylor.

A league source said the New York Rangers have permission to speak with John Hynes.

The Calgary Flames have spoken with Gerard Gallant. Internal options are Ryan Huska, Mitch Love, and Kirk Muller. There are other candidates.

Mark Scheig: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show yesterday said that someone had said that Peter Laviolette was to be in New York yesterday, or was on his way.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: So it’s known that New York Rangers GM Chris Drury has interviewed Peter Laviolette, Spencer Carbery, Jay Leach, Mike Babcock for the head coach position. John Hynes already has, or will be soon talking to Drury.

Have learned that the Rangers haven’t spoken with Patrick Roy, who is coaching the Quebec Rempart in the Memorial Cup on Sunday. It’s possible the Rangers are waiting until he’s finished.

Roy could be a bit of a risk, but so are the other candidates. Laviolette didn’t have much success in Washington and Hynes hasn’t won a playoff round while coaching the Predators and Devils in eight years.

The Rangers need someone with structure but allow offensive creativity, something Roy brings. The Rangers need someone to get some young kids going like Alexis Lafreniere. Roy can do that.