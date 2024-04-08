NHL Rumors: Collin Graf, and Shane Pinto

26 teams were interested in Collin Graf

TSN: 26 teams showed interest in college free agent Collin Graf before he signed with the San Jose Sharks last week.

“It came down to six teams with the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Colorado Avalanche among those six teams. But obviously, there is ample opportunity in San Jose. It’s a team that’s gutted its roster and trusts in where that rebuild is going. Graf and agent Jerry Buckley did Zoom calls with all six teams two weeks ago before finally deciding.”

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: (mailbag) Pierre LeBrun named Craig Berube, Todd McLellan, Dean Evason and John Gruden as coaches on the Ottawa Senators’ radar.

The unemployed coach list could grow after the season if some teams decided to go in a different direction. Last year six teams fired their coaches after the season. The LA Kings, New Jersey Devils, and St. Louis Blues have to name a full-time coach as well.

Former Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft is an interesting name so might get some consideration and he has ties to Steve Staois.

It’s not easy to find a comparable for Shane Pinto and it’s going to be an interesting negotiation. He’s on a 65-point season pace and over 50 percent on the draw. The Senators already have two centers under contract on big, long-term deals – Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris.

If the Senators can’t fit in a big, long-term deal, they could look at a bridge deal, and that might make sense for both sides.