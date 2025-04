NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and a Top 50 UFA List

No confirmation yet, but an Avs goalie prospect could be headed to N.A. for next season

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche goaltending prospect Ilya Nabokov’s KHL season ended on the weekend.

There were reports earlier this season that his plans were to come over to North America for next season, but there’s been no confirmation so far. He would provide them with some nice depth in net if he does.

Top 50 pending NHL UFAs

Daily Faceoff: Ranking the top 50 pending NHL unrestricted free agents

Rank – Player – Pos – Team – Age – 24-25 Cap Hit

1. Mitch Marner – RW – Maple Leafs – 27 – $10.9 million

2. Brock Boeser – RW – Canucks – 28 – $6.7 million

3. John Tavares – C – Maple Leafs – 34 – $11 million

4. Matt Duchene – C – Stars – 34 – $3 million

5. Neal Pionk – RD – Jets – 29 – $5.9 million

6. Sam Bennett – C – Panthers – 28 – $4.4 million

7. Nikolaj Ehlers – LW – Jets – 29 – $6 million

8. Brad Marchand – RW – Panthers – 36 – $6.1 million

9. Ivan Provorov – LD – Blue Jackets – 28 – $6.8 million

10. Aaron Ekblad – RD – Panthers – 29 – $7.5 million

11. Brock Nelson – C – Avalanche – 33 – $6 million

12. Patrick Kane – RW – Red Wings – 36 – $4 million

13. Claude Giroux – C – Senators – 37 – $6.5 million

14. Jamie Benn – LW – Stars – 35 – $9.5 million

15. Mikael Granlund – C – Stars – 33 – $5 million

16. Brent Burns – RD – Hurricanes – 40 – $8 million

17. Dmitry Orlov – LD – Hurricanes – 33 – $7.8 million

18. Jonathan Drouin – LW – Avalanche – 30 – $2.5 million

19. Yanni Gourde – C – Lightning – 33 – $5.2 million

20. Ryan Donato – RW – Blackhawks – 28 – $2 million

21. Nic Dowd – C – CaPenguinsals – 34 – $1.3 million

22. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Kings – 29 – $5.9 million

23. Jack Roslovic – RW – Hurricanes – 28 – $2.8 million

24. Taylor Hall – LW – Hurricanes – 33 – $6 million

25. Pius Suter – C – Canucks – 28 – $1.6 million

26. Alex Iafallo – LW – Jets – 31 – $4 million

27. Trent Frederic – RW – Oilers – 27 – $2.3 million

28. Andrew Mangiapane – LW – Capitsals – 28 – $5.8 million

29. Ryan Lindgren – LD – Avalanche – 27 – $4.5 million

30. Jake Allen – G – Devils – 34 – $3.9 million

31. Ilya Samsonov – G – Golden Knights – 28 – $1.8 million

32. Brandon Tanev – LW – Jets – 33 – $3.5 million

33. Corey Perry – RW – Oilers – 39 – $1.2 million

34. Nick Bjugstad – C – Utah – 32 – $2.1 million

35. Matt Grzelcyk – LD – Penguins – 31 – $2.8 million

36. Cody Ceci – RD – Stars – 31 – $3.3 million

37. Mason Appleton – LW – Jets – 29 – $2.2 million

38. Evgenii Dadonov – RW – Stars – 36 – $2.3 million

39. Reilly Smith – RW – Golden Knights – 34 – $5 million

40. Frederik Andersen – G – Hurricanes – 35 – $3.4 million

41. Andrei Kuzmenko – LW – Kings – 29 – $5.5 million

42. Gustav Nyquist – RW – Wild – 35 – $3.2 million

43. Nate Schmidt – RD – Panthers – 33 – $800,000

44. Jeff Skinner – LW – Oilers – 32 – $3 million

45. Justin Brazeau – RW – Wild – 27 – $800,000

46. Dan Vladar – G – Flames – 27 – $2.2 million

47. Adam Gaudette – RW – Senators – 28 – $0.8 million

48. Vitek Vanecek – G – Panthers – 29 – $3.4 million

49. Joel Armia – LW – Canadiens – 31 – $3.4 million

50. Nick Perbix – RD – Lightning – 26 – $1.1 million

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.