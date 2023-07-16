NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and Patrick Kane

The Colorado Avalanche still have some holes to fill

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche still need to re-sign RFA forwards Ross Colton and Ben Meyers. Even when they re-sign both, they’ll still be at 11 forwards, and in need to bring in more.

Some potential forward UFA options for the Avs include Danton Heinen, Pius Suter and Noah Gregor. On the defensive side on this, potential candidates include Caleb Jones, Cal Foote, and Ethan Bear.

Patrick Kane is in no rush to sign a contract for next season

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Pat Brisson, Patrick Kane’s agent, said that Kane and Jonathan Toews had been wanting to retire as Chicago Blackhawks.

The salary cap floor and hip surgery that will keep Kane out for four to six months are reasons he remains unsigned. Kane plans on recovering this summer and not signing. He’ll see where teams are in the standings through the start of the season and is eyeing a December return. Where contending teams sit cap-wise is something they can’t control.

“There are certainly teams who would take him on board now, start paying him and then provide the rehab services so that he can have that. Or he can wait and see,” one NHL general manager said. “The problem with waiting and seeing is the cap.”

Brisson isn’t concerned about waiting and is in no rush.

“You could offer me a one-year deal or a two-year deal right now at $7 million or so. I don’t even know if I want to entertain it, because it’s not what he needs. We’ll see, at the right time, how he feels, where he’s at, and then we’ll take it from there.”

Kane will likely sign a one-year deal, play out the season with the contender and become a UFA again next offseason when he’s healthier.