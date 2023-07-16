NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Three teams who should consider offer sheeting Evan Bouchard

Josh Wegman of theScore: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard could be a future No. 1 defenseman. He remains unsigned.

The Oilers have just over $5.62 million in salary cap and also need to sign RFA forward Ryan McLeod. McLeod isn’t offer sheet eligible but Bouchard is.

A Bouchard offer sheet of five years with an $8.58 AAV would put the compensation at a first, second, and third-round pick. That number would also exceed the 10% teams are allowed to go over the cap ceiling. The Oilers would need to move out salary just to match.

Bouchard will only get a bridge deal from the Oilers and likely under $4 million. He might consider taking the bigger money.

Three teams that should consider offer sheeting Bouchard are the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken.

Rumors of Tristan Jarry‘s chronic hip issues may not be true

Dan Kingerski: A team source confirmed that Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry doesn’t have a degenerative or chronic hip condition. His injuries last season were back issues.

Jarry said last week that his issues started in training camp and continued all season. Jarry also refuted the rumors that he has chronic hip issues.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Mitch Marner was appreciative of how GM Brad Treliving came in and defended the ‘core four’ and the team. Marner isn’t concerned yet that Auston Matthews and William Nylander haven’t signed extensions yet but is willing to help out if needed.

“I know both of them have a lot of joy and love for this team and want to be here, so we’ll see,” Marner said.

“If need be, I’m gonna get involved and we’ll try to help out both sides. But at the same time, they’re my buddies before you know teammates, and I’m going to look at them as that.”

John Tavares was surprised by the Kyle Dubas firing but likes the work that Treliving has done so far.