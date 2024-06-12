NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Nashville Predators

It seems like a Jonathan Drouin, Colorado Avalanche deal will get done

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland and Jonathan Drouin’s agent, Allan Walsh, met at the draft combine. Drouin is a pending UFA.

“I don’t want to talk specifically. I did meet with Chris MacFarland in Buffalo (at the combine),” Walsh said. “Had a great meeting with him. Both sides have been pretty public also about how we want to make a deal, they want to make a deal. When both sides want to make a deal, deals happen.”

Some are optimistic the Nashville Predators and Juuse Saros can get an extension done

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Oh My Bob episode, on Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Okay, Elliotte, one final wrap here on netminders. You mentioned (Jacob) Markstrom The other a hot topic is Juuse Saros, of the Nashville Predators. I don’t know if it’s gonna to become a daily podcast update, but what’s the latest here?

Friedman: “You will not be surprised to hear that some people were not happy with me last week. I said and I really tried to defend myself and say. ‘I really didn’t try to do anything here.’

There, there are times where peep, believe it or not, Jeff, there are times when people have reason to be angry at me. This I do not believe is one of those times.

Marek: “Not me. Never me.”

Friedman: “But, it happens. So someone called me and they were really annoyed me. Like they were really annoyed at me. And they said, there’s one thing you got right and I go. ‘oh yeah, what’s that?’ And he said the player wants to stay and the team wants him to stay. And everybody involved is choosing to look at it optimistically, for that reason.

This person, who I think would know, he seemed to really be optimistic, that Saros and the Predators will work out. They will find a number that will make everybody here happy, regardless of whether or not Shesterkin signs beforehand or not. And then he sighed and hung up the phone.”