Boston Bruins And Linus Ullmark Again

Joe Haggerty of the Boston Sports Journal: Everyone knows the Boston Bruins want to move Linus Ullmark. So far, Ullmark reportedly has blocked these efforts to several teams. It depends on who you believe when it comes to that.

Anyway, cue Tom Fitzgerald, General Manager of the New Jersey Devils…

“If we feel it helps us now and in the foreseeable future, then, yes, I’m listening,” said Fitzgerald to NHL.com at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo on Monday. “I haven’t gotten anything yet, but the more I talk to teams, I say, ‘Listen, I’m open to moving No. 10, but it’s going to have to be something (significant).”

Other teams will come calling but New Jersey potentially offers some new intrigue into what has been a fairly predictable saga so far. Did Ullmark block a deal at some point to New Jersey? Would he welcome something now? Time will tell in Boston.

The Rangers Window Is Shut Already?

Larry Brooks Of The NY Post: The New York Rangers face some nasty, tough decisions this summer and potentially the next year or so. With a likely Igor Shesterkin extension coming, even an $88 million salary cap cannot save Chris Drury from making some “choices”.

Teams often run it back in this NHL but many believe New York were not as close as it appeared to winning the Stanley Cup. Even up 2-1 to Florida, one could feel the inevitable coming. The Rangers lost three straight games and just like that the romance was gone.

Could Chris Kreider or Mika Zibanejad really be on the move? Would the Rangers try to find a way out of the Jacob Trouba deal? There is a 15-team no-trade list window starting this summer for the defenseman. As for Kreider and Zibanejad, things become a little more gray.

Kreider’s window opens the same way as Trouba’s. The more intriguing name is Zibanejad. Size and strength seem to be the theme. Florida manhandled players like Zibanejad. However, his NMC and lengthy contract make a conversation awkward at best.

The Colorado Avalanche Face Change

Evan Rawal of the Colorado Hockey NOW (mailbag): While the Colorado Avalanche need balance, that applies even more to a potential young third pair on defense. Rest assured, that is not too likely. Some believe Ross Colton and Miles Wood do not have to play together all the time.

Basically, there are all sorts of scenarios. Valeri Nichushkin may not be moved after all. Some keep eyeing Kaapo Kaako. Then, there is how much Casey Mittlestadt’s next contract will cost. Keep an eye on that one, too.