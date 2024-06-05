NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Colorado Avalanche may only be able to afford depth forwards and defensemen

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Don’t expect the Colorado Avalanche to make any big free agent splashes this offseason. They could re-sign pending UFA Jonathan Drouin. They just don’t have a lot of cap room to make other signings.

After Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel, and Steven Stamkos, the list drops off. The Avs will be looking for bargains. Their bottom six are mostly pending UFAs. Some will be back but they’ll be looking for replacements for the others.

Some forward depth options for the Avs could be Viktor Arvidsson, Jason Zucker, William Carrier, Christian Fischer. Kevin Stenlund, Danton Heinen, Teddy Blueger and Mattias Janmark.

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche will likely need to find at least one free agent defenseman.

Sean Walker will likely want too much money to bring back. Not sure on the future status of Jack Johnson and Caleb Jones. Sam Malinski should earn one roster spot.

They may need to find a depth defenseman or two. Potential options could include Joel Edmundson, Oliver Kylington, Dmitry Kulikov, Jalen Chatfield and Mike Reilly.

The Vancouver Canucks probably don’t want to trade defenseman Filip Hronek

Sekeres and Price: Frank Seravalli doesn’t think the Vancouver Canucks will trade pending RFA defenseman Filip Hronek.

“I don’t get a sense that the Canucks are willing to part with Filip Hronek. I really don’t. Now, the contract part is going to be fascinating on what happens there, but I think that you’d have a really disappointed Captain if that were the case, regardless of whatever, regardless of whatever Patrik Allvin wants to say about him running his own pair.

I don’t know how you, I just, how do you look Quinn Hughes in the eye afterward and say, we just traded the best partner you’ve had and had your best, likely Norris trophy season with. I don’t, I just don’t, I still don’t see it.

I understand everyone’s concerns about the contract. I get it. I hear you loud and clear. Every time I talk about the contract, I get all the tweets, I see them all. Also, these aren’t my opinions, like these are this is market analysis of what we could actually see.”