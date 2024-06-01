NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyler Myers knows he’s not a priority yet for the Vancouver Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent, JP Barry, for Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Tyler Myers: “They know we want to be there but I think they have other priorities first. Tyler likes the city and speaks highly of the coaching staff.”

Jets pending UFA Brenden Dillon may be open to the Canucks come July 1st

Rick Dhaliwal: Winnipeg Jets pending UFA defensemen Brenden Dillon on if he’d be interested in the Vancouver Canucks if he gets to July 1st: “How cool would that be for a hometown kid, it’s great to see all the BC boys in the NHL. It’s an open book for me on July 1st.”

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Some offseason priorities for the Toronto Maple Leafs and who could be on the move

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: It won’t be at the top of Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving’s to-do list, but does defenseman Jake McCabe get a contract extension this offseason?

The Maple Leafs will need to add another goaltender this offseason. It would cost a lot for any of Juuse Saros, Jacob Markstrom and Linus Ullmark. Pending UFA who didn’t quite get to 30 starts include Laurent Brossoit, Anthony Stolarz, Alex Nedeljkovic and Scott Wedgewood.

Even if the Maple Leafs are to re-sign forward Max Domi, they still need to find another middle-six center. David Kampf should be their fourth-line center and Fraser Minten is only 20 and he may not be ready for an 82-game NHL schedule as a No. 3.

Will pending RFA defenseman Timothy Liljegren be back or will he get a change of scenery?

If Nick Robertson can’t crack their top-nine, they may need to find another home for him as his game doesn’t belong on the fourth line. He holds some value.

Pending UFA defensemen the Maple Leafs should look at include Brandon Montour, Chris Tanev, Brett Pesce, Dylan DeMelo, Matt Roy, Nikita Zadorov, Jalen Chatfield, and Alexandre Carrier.