NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames and the Ottawa Senators

Erik Johnson won’t be back with the Avalanche

Emily Kaplan: Have been hearing that the Colorado Avalanche won’t be re-signing defenseman Erik Johnson and that he’ll be going to free agency on July 1st.

Noah Hanifin to be moved and Elias Lindholm decision impacts others

Sporstnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast said that he believes the Calgary Flames will trade Noah Hanifin and that their decision on Elias Lindholm will impact decisions on their other players with one year left on their contracts.

A Lindholm extension could be around Bo Horvat‘s deal with the New York Islanders – eight years at $8.5 million per.

“I think Lindholm has indicated that if he commits he wants to know that the team is still going to try to compete, that it won’t be a (full) rebuild.”

Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev all have year left on their contracts.

Have heard that goaltender Jakob Markstrom wants to return. There had been some speculation around him.

The clock is ticking on Senators forward Alex DeBrincat

Jay On SC: Bruce Garrioch on the latest on Alex DeBrincat and the Ottawa Senators trading him.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The draft is next week, and I think in a lot of ways Jay, the clock is ticking with the National Hockey League draft coming up. If wants to get a first-round pick, a prospect, and a player in return for Alex DeBrincat, then he’s got to do it there.

And I think he’s got to do it before free agency. I think it’s interesting, you know, they tried to sign Alex DeBrincat to a long-term deal, he didn’t want to do that here. There is some sense that he doesn’t want to spend the next eight years of his career in Canada.

I do believe that the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars have an awful lot of interest, Jay. I think they’re the guys you gonna have to watch out for.”