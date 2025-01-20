NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New York Islanders

Will Casey Mittelstadt be available at the trade deadline?

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen has started to play center a bit. Have started hearing that Casey Mittelstadt could become available ahead of the trade deadline. Coach Jared Bednar hasn’t been happy with Mittlestadt’s play of late.

Jim Biringer on RG.org: A source said that neither Jamie Benn nor the Dallas Stars are worried about his pending free agency and it’s expected he’ll remain with the Stars until he retires. There were some preliminary talks last offseason, and they’ll wait until this season is over before talks resume. The source adds:

“A lot of things will come into play in terms of structure, age, performance bonuses and, of course, the salary cap. One thing is sure: he will be a Dallas Star.”

Teams could come calling the New York Islanders if they’re looking for defensemen with term

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News: Nick Kypreos mentioned last week that the Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in someone like New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield if he were made available. Mayfield has six years left on his contract at a $3.5 million cap hit, and a full no-trade clause.

Also, having no-trade clauses are Ryan Pulock (five years left at $6.15 million) and Adam Pelech (five years left at $5.75 million).

Anyone looking for a defenseman with term might consider calling the Islanders.

The Ottawa Senators are another team that might be looking for a defenseman.

Stefen Rosner: “ Just a report in here but if I’m #Isles , Mayfield (NTC) is not a player, given his more than manageable cap hit and solid play this season, that I’m actively looking to move right now. Unless, of course, the return can’t be turned down and Mayfield is willing to go.”

