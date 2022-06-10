NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, David Pastrnak and Claude Giroux

Who will the Avalanche use next in the Stanley Cup Final?

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach on Monday night and going forward with their goaltending situation: “If, at any point, Frankie stumbled, then we had the option to go back to Kemps. Now, we’ll rethink that and try to come up with our best possible plan for starting the Finals.”

Peter Baugh: Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper said he’s 100 percent healthy.

David Pastrnak‘s camp will meet with Sweeney in early July

Elliotte Friedman: Reached out to David Pastrnak’s agent JP Barry, who said that he spoke with Pastrnak and Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney Tuesday.

In early July the sides will sit down and discuss an extension.

Elliotte Friedman: The Bruins priority will be to get Pastrnak signed to an extension. If they aren’t able to, they have to look at trading him. Will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

The Panthers would need to move some salary to fit in Claude Giroux

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Claude Giroux said “it definitely would interest me” when asked about a possible return to the Florida Panthers next season.

Sources say that the Panthers GM Bill Zito told Giroux already that he hopes to find a way to bring the forward back next season.

The Panthers have a lot of free agents and are on the hook for $5.4 million for Keith Yandle‘s buyout. There will be a lot of moving parts for the Panthers this offseason.

To create the salary cap space for Giroux, the Panthers will likely need to make a trade or two.

Would guess that a three-year deal for the 34-year-old would idea for Giroux. A chance to win and a fit for his young family are key. He’ll be heading back to his offseason home in Ottawa. Playing for the Senators would seem to be a move in a couple of years and not now as he’s looking to win now.