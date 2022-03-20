NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, and the New York Rangers

Would the Avalanche be interested in Donskoi again?

Adrian Dater: Just speculating but wonder if Seattle Kraken’s Joonas Donskoi could be an option for the Colorado Avalanche. He’s big and is familiar with their system.

Oilers prospects that could be moved

Allan Mitchell: The Edmonton Oilers basically only have their first-round pick this year and they may not want to move it. If they want to be active at the trade deadline, they may have to move prospects instead.

Ranking prospects from most valuable to least that the Oilers could consider moving.

Dmitri Samorukov

Markus Niemelainen

Raphael Lavoie

Tyler Tullio

Maxim Berezkin

Ilya Konovalov

William Lagesson

Tyler Benson

Cooper Marody

The Oilers are fairly deep on the left side defense so that could be an area they consider a move.

Could Greiss be a target for the Rangers if they trade Georgiev?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Can’t see the New York Rangers trading goaltender Alexandar Georgiev unless they make another move to bring in a veteran backup.

Could the Rangers move Georgiev for a greater return than the cost to acquire Thomas Greiss from the Detroit Red Wings? That might be worth it.

The Rangers have been watching Dallas Stars Alexander Radulov. The 35-year old is a pending UFA. The Carolina Hurricanes could be looking for a player like Radulov.

Rangers may look for a right-winger for Zibanejad and Kreider

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Alexis Lafreniere‘s production has dropped recently on a line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Should the Rangers be looking for an upgrade?

The Rangers top target if the price is right, should be right winger Rickard Rakell of the Anaheim Ducks. A first-round pick for Rakell seems a bit much. Two second-round picks could be a start but they may need to include something else. Rangers GM Chris Drury may not want to trade a blue-chip prospect, but in the end he may have to offer up their first.