NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and Four UFAs

The Colorado Avalanche may have an internal limit for Mikko Rantanen

TSN: Pierre LeBrun doesn’t see a Mikko Rantanen extension with the Colorado as something that is imminent. Rantanen has the same agent as Leon Draisaitl, who signed a $14 million extension with the Oilers. The Avalance may have an internal limit.

“Let’s not forget, Nathan MacKinnon at $12.6 million a year may be a bit of an internal cap for Colorado, so this should get done, but I will tell you that not everyone knows for sure if it will. Going to be interesting.”

Two pending New York Rangers UFAs

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren signed a one-year, $4.5 million and will be a UFA after the season. The Rangers will need to decide if they want to commit long-term to Lindgren. He plays a tough game and plays through lots of injuries and pain. Only signing him to a one-year deal and walking him to a UFA may give you an idea of what direction they’re thinking.

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Igor Shesterkin was a little annoyed that some of the contract info was leaked earlier this week.

“Guys, there are some out there who believe that this guy is so committed to his position, and the range is somewhere between $11.5-11.7, $11.7 would make him the highest paid Ranger, and it doesn’t matter to him.

He’s going to stay in the crease, stop the puck, and when the New York Rangers find the right spot, then he’ll be happy to sign.”

Four veterans still looking for work

TSN: Chris Johnston notes there are four veteran defensemen who are still looking for an NHL spot.

John Klingberg is still working his way back from double hip surgery and is a couple of months away.

Kevin Shattenkirk has spoken with some teams and hopes to have something soon.

Mark Giordano is hoping for one more year on a Cup contender and in a depth role.

Justin Schultz had a good year on Seattle last season. He has turned down some NHL jobs and might head to Europe if he can’t find the right fit.