NHL Rumors: The NHL Goalie Market Is Changing

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on with Jay Onrait talking about the changing goalie market.

LeBrun: “As far as the goalie market, we talked about this last couple weeks. Jay. I mean, this is incredibly noteworthy, what’s happening. This is the position that has regressed, or at least not gone forward financially, like number one defensemen and number one centers and number one wingers.

Top goalies have just not gone up the same way, salary-wise. And suddenly, (Jeremy) Swayman jumps up high. (Linus) Ullmark jumps up high. You know, Joey Daccord, long-time guy who worked his way up to where he is. He gets $5 million a year, right?

And of course, Igor Shesterkin, whenever he signs, whether that’s with the Rangers or with another team, next July, will be the highest-paid goalie NHL history.

The goalie market has just flipped literally in the span of seven days here. You know, teams have been trying to say we don’t believe in investing cap dollars in that position anymore. And we saw that.

I got to tell you, right now, can you imagine if Connor Hellebuyck was up right now as opposed to 15 months ago, as far as his market value? Maybe, arguably the most consistent goalie in the league with two Vezina’s. He’d be making more than eight and a half million.

Onrait: “You make such a great point about Joey Daccord. When I saw that five times five, I thought, well, that’s that’s what Darcy Kuemper signed as a straight-up free agent a couple of years ago with Washington. Like, it’s amazing how the market’s changed. You’re so right about that.

