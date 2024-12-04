NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames

Mikko Rantanen hitting free agency would be a huge surprise

Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette: (mailbag) Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is a pending UFA and unless they really fall out of the playoff race, can’t see them moving him. Think he’ll sign an eight-year extension with the Avs and not hit free agency.

Now a big IF, if they were to move him they would obviously need to some offense back to replace him, and some of the ‘extra’ money may need to go to goaltending.

Ryan Pike of the Flames Nation: Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri has had his name resurface in the rumor of late. First, it was Doug MacLean on the Kyper and Bourne show, and then more recently, Jeff Marek. Marek mentions the Toronto Maple Leafs as a team will likely be checking in on Kadri.

“You know, I have a hard time believing that somewhere down the road the Maple Leafs don’t make a pitch for or have a conversation about Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames.

As the Calgary Flames, like it was a great start for the Calgary Flames, but I think we all know where the Flames are. I think we all know where the Maple Leafs want to be. And I think that they’re looking at the Florida Panthers and saying, if we’re going to get out of this division, we have to go through them and we need more toughness and more toughness down the middle.

I really do wonder if there’s a conversation about Nazem Kadri and the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Kadri has four more years left on his contract at a $7 million hit and is armed with a 13-team no-trade clause. Would the Flames be willing to make a trade with their former GM Brad Treliving?

