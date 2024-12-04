NHL Injuries: Avs, Red Wings, Wild, Canadiens, Predators, Islanders, Sharks, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks and Jets

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton took part in their morning skate in a no-contact jersey.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot (lower-body) will be out for at least the rest of their road trip. He’s not ruled out for Saturday but coach Derek Lalonde said that may be a stretch. Goaltender Alex Lyon is likely out longer.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Patrick Kane was placed on the IR retroactive to November 23rd.

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild put forward Mats Zuccarello on the LTIR, and going on the IR are defenseman Jonas Brodin and forward Jakub Lauko.

Jessi Pierce: Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek left last night’s game in OT and there was no update after the game.

Puck Pedia: The Montreal Canadiens activated forward Patrik Laine from the LTIR and placed goaltender Carey Price on the LTIR.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Michael McCarron is day-to-day and they’ll continue to evaluate him during their road trip. He remains on the IR.

Sean Farrell: New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau returns after missing two games.

Tom Gulitti: San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic has been out all season with an upper-body injury. He’s traveling with the team and coach Ryan Warsofsky said Vlasic could be an option on their trip.

“He’s close. He practiced obviously yesterday, he’ll practice tomorrow and then we’ll circle back.”

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Nick Paul took part in their full practice and is getting “real close.”

Forward Jake Guentzel left practice early and they’ll know more today.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that forwards Max Domi and Max Pacioretty are getting “close” to returning to the lineup but it won’t be tonight.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe was back at practice after missing Monday’s game.

TSN: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek will be out for eight weeks after undergoing a procedure for a lower-body injury. His upper-body injury doesn’t require surgery.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniell said that forward Nikolaj Ehlers should be out a week to 10 days. They’re hopeful it could be soon and they are taking things day-to-day.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Ehlers was placed on the IR retroactive to November 29th.

