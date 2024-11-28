NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche Will Look To Upgrade Goaltending

The Avalanche Could Get John Gibson Later in the Season

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Frankie Corrado and was asked about the Colorado Avalanche and whether they will upgrade their goaltending.

Frankie Corrado: Does the Tampa Bay Lightning putting up eight goals against Colorado on Monday, like, does that kind of expedite the process of maybe looking for a goaltender if you’re Colorado?

Dave Pagnotta: “They say, No. Is it posturing? I got to believe it, because it wasn’t just the backup that got lit up. It was (Alexandar) Georgiev came in and he got lit up too, and then they switched him back. So it was also a collective failure. I mean, yeah, it’s just overall, we’re not, it just wasn’t their night.

But I mean, it’s certainly, it’s a question mark. It’s a big question mark in that both their guys aren’t even in the top 45 among goalies in the league right now, in, save percentage towards the bottom in goals against per game. You look at the numbers, it just doesn’t suggest that it’s strictly, a defensive issue and is leading the goalie out to dry.

It’s clear that they just haven’t been up to snuff. I don’t anticipate anything happening now, but I do believe that they’re going to explore the market on a goaltender later on this season. This isn’t the same type of scenario. And everyone’s kind of saying, well, they won the Stanley Cup, and Darcy Kuemper was their goalie. He’s not a top 10 in the league, top 15 in the league. That team was a lot deeper than the group they’ve got right now.

So you can offset certain elements of your team, if other areas are that much, that much better, that much more potent. It’s a little bit different of a team right now than it was when they won a couple years ago. So, I do think that McFarland and company will look at the goaltending and how they can pull something off.

And the obvious suspect guys, I know, I’m not the only one mentioning this others have to. Probably you guys. John Gibson in Anaheim. If he can play consistently show that he’s fully healthy and ready to roll. Anaheim is in a position with a couple years left on Gibson’s deal, to eat money on that contract, and that might be an obvious fit.

We’ll see if that gains any traction later in the season.

