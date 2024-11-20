NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche Want To Upgrade Their Goaltending

Colorado Avalanche Want To Upgrade Their Goalies While Edmonton Could Stand Pat With Theirs

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked if the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche were content with their goaltending and would either look to make a move heading into the playoffs.

NHL Rumors: The Colorado Avalanche may be falling short in net

Host: Do you think Colorado and Edmonton are just content with their goaltending going into the playoffs, though, or do you think either of those two teams actually try to acquire somebody to bolster that position? Because, you know, Colorado won the Stanley Cup with Darcy Kuemper, who nobody really believed was good enough to win the Cup, and Edmonton got a couple goals away from winning the Cup last year with (Stuart) Skinner, who they’re sticking with.

Dave Pagnotta: I think Colorado depth, especially on D, factored into that movement for them. Long story short, I think Edmonton is content. I don’t think they’re going to replace Stuart Skinner. I think Colorado, absolutely, at this current rate, will make a move for a goaltender later on in the season. I think it’s now will probably be much later on. But the word around the league is Colorado is definitely looking to find a way to get a better type of goaltender in there (Alexandar) Georgiev, also in UFA, so it makes things easier.

NHLRumors.com Note: It is the worst-kept secret in the league; the Colorado Avalanche want to upgrade their goaltending. They have been looking to upgrade their goaltending for the past two trade deadlines. Ever since Pavel Froncouz got hurt, Colorado has been on the hunt for one. The Avalanche were in on Jake Allen before he went to New Jersey.

NHL Rumors: Could the Colorado Avalanche Target a San Jose Sharks Goalie?

Alexandar Georgiev was starting to turn things around before he got hurt. Justus Annunen has been thrown into the fire. Colorado waived Kaapo Kahkonen. However, the Avalanche are looking at potentially another San Jose Sharks goalie in Mackenzie Blackwood.

With Vitek Vanecek hurt, the Sharks recalled Yaroslav Askarov. If he plays well, they could move on from Blackwood or Vanecek. Both are unrestricted free agents.

As far as the Edmonton Oilers, Stuart Skinner is the man there, but an upgrade on Calvin Pickard is not out of the question.

