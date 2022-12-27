NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Signs pointing to the Blue Jackets moving Vladislav Gavrikov

Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch: Signs seem to be pointing to the Columbus Blue Jackets moving pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

“That’s part of the game, right?” he said when asked about the possibility of being traded. “It’s part of the business, so I’m ready for anything. You’ve got to stay a pro, right? And you’ve got to take what’s in front of you. … I have to not think about it so much. I’m just focused on my game and the team, so that’s it. There’s nothing I can change right now.”

The contract situation and not the willingness to play in Columbus is the issue for Gavrikov. The Blue Jackets had talks with agent Dan Milstein in the offseason but things are at a standstill.

The Blue Jackets are believed to not like the term and money that Gavrikov wants, which is likely over $5 million on a long-term deal.

Would assume that the Blue Jackets could net a deal that includes a first-round pick.

Re-signing Gavrikov makes sense, even if it’s a little longer or a little more than they want. They need players like Gavrikov.

Penguins pending UFA Teddy Blueger not thinking about his contract

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger is a pending UFA, who said he hasn’t thought much about his next contract. He currently carries a $2.2 million cap hit.

“It’s all out of my hands. I’m just trying to give my best every day, play my best.

“That’s all I can do. Then the rest of it is out of my hands. There’s a million different scenarios you can go through in your head, but that’s kind of a waste of time. I’ve found that things change quickly, and it’s all based on how you perform.”

Penguins have a couple of areas that need improving

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have a couple of areas of need if they want to take another run at it.

Their third line has struggled despite coming in at around $9 million – Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter and Brock McGinn.

Brian Dumoulin has struggled on the second-pairing when teams are fast and aggressive.

The Penguins are limited with internal options and salary cap space