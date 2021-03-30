NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets – Del Zotto, Savard, and the Lightning

Blue Jackets don’t have a clear deadline direction yet

Marisa Ingemi of NBC Sports: The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the week as a bubble team and no clear direction on what to do at the trade deadline.

They had hoped the acquisition of Patrik Laine would have spark their offense but that hasn’t been the case. He’s had issues on both sides of the puck.

Pending UFA defenseman David Savard isn’t having a great year and they could be selling low on him. He is right-handed, so that would increase his stock a bit.

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto got off to a good start to the season but his play has tailed off. He could be on the trade block if they decide to become sellers.

“We haven’t had any conversations regarding the trade deadline and where we are as a team,” head coach John Tortorella told reporters last week, before the Detroit losses. “We still have a number of games to be played here. I think conversations will happen.”

Savard would be a perfect fit in Tampa

Joe Smith and Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Tampa Bay Lightning don’t have any salary cap space and GM Julien BriseBois has pointed out that it’s “unlikely” that they make a move.

It would be a surprise if they don’t look to bring in depth to their blueline, especially after seeing them with Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak for a couple of games.

Columbus Blue Jackets 30-year old, right-handed defenseman David Savard would be the perfect fit for the Lightning. He’s got size, snarl and skill. The Florida Panthers may be another team that would have interest after they lost Aaron Ekblad for the season.

“We did our shopping a year ago,” BriseBois told our Pierre LeBrun. “Your work is never done, but our ability to do anything is severely compromised by the fact we don’t have any cap space. We made decisions in the offseason and we went into the season knowing full well that these were the players we were going to have. And I like these players. They’re a good group of players. I have total faith in them. And I knew I wouldn’t have any cap space for us to do anything to correct course in-season.”

Portzline notes that the Blue Jackets would be happy if they could get a first-round pick for Savard and waiting until the deadline may get multiple bidders involved. A first and a prospect seems like a reasonable price.

The Blue Jackets may be willing to retain salary, especially if the Lightning include a better prospect.