NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, and OHL Expansion

Teams are making legit trade offers for David Jiricek

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Columbus Blue Jackets are talking to teams about defenseman David Jiricek and they’re looking for a similar player in return, which might rule out the Edmonton Oilers.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“One other situation we’re keeping an eye on. We’ve talked about it for a couple weeks now, that’s Columbus and David Jiricek. I think there are teams making legit pitches for Jiricek. Columbus has to decide what they want to do here.

There have been some reports about Edmonton, but just looking at it myself, I don’t know that I see a match there between the Oilers and the Blue Jackets. Columbus is looking for a young player similar in return. I just don’t know that Edmonton has the match to make that kind of a deal.”

NHL Injuries: Avs, Canadiens, Penguins, Kraken, Maple Leafs, and the Canucks

OHL expansion could be coming as soon as next season

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said the OHL could be looking at expansion, with possibly more than two teams.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron Maclean: “You know, Ali, another thing you’re following right now, the grassroots of hockey, college, junior. It’s hard to know who’s cutting who’s grass these days, but you’re going to add a little bit more buzz. What’s happening?”

Friedman: “Well, this whole thing with the NCAA and the CHL, it’s really changing the face of hockey. And you can’t, as people say to me, you can’t talk enough about it.

Well, this week, the Ontario Hockey League had a board meeting on Wednesday, and at that time, a mandate was given to pursue “aggressive expansion.” That’s the phrase, I was told.

So the OHL is signaling it’s willing to expand. You know, a lot of people are wondering, if that means USHL teams. I think that’s all going to get figured out over the next few months.

I’m told it’s possible it could happen as early as next season. And I thought we were talking about two teams but I had a few people tell me, it could be, Ron, more than two. So the landscape is changing rapidly.”

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Have Difficult Contracts To Trade

Maclean: “Well 32 thoughts is where you’ll get more on that, whether it’s you and Kyle or obviously in your column.”