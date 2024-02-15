NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, and the Colorado Avalanche

Darren Dreger: “As speculation builds…Not sure how the Canadiens would feel about this, but why wouldn’t CBJ call Montreal and ask permission to speak with Jeff Gorton? History with Davidson and a GM at heart. Geoff Molson might hang up, but is there harm in asking?”

Brian Hedger: “Further on this one … this would only make sense for Gorton to leave Montreal for a step up, which would be JD’s position in Columbus. Unless JD plans to retire or something, I’d be surprised to see it.”

Brian Hedger: “I’ve thought this for a while, but Gorten has a great gig right now in Montreal, so the overpay to pluck him away … assuming Molson even allows a conversation … is likely through the roof. They probably should look for a GM with prior NHL GM experience though.”

Marco D’Amico: “It would be a surprising turn of events for a man who’s been the GM of two Original Six clubs and the current EVP of the Canadiens. Columbus likely could call, but Molson brought Jeff Gorton in to oversee a rebuild and revamp development. Job is far from done.”

Jimmy Murphy: “As @FriedgeHNIC speculated earlier on the @JeffMarek show, Mark Hunter will be a strong candidate to become GM of #CBJ. Tons of London Knights connections there and one of them, Rick Nash, has ownership’s ear.”

Despite the rumor, for now Jake Allen is not heading to the Colorado Avalanche

Matt Murley: Have been hearing Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen to the Colorado Avalanche, who could use another goalie.

Evan Rawal : “Allen makes almost $4 million and is signed next year. Any deal would need work for the cap.”

Darren Dreger: There is not trade between the Canadiens and Avalanche involving goaltender Jake Allen. The teams haven’t spoken in days. There had been previous talks but nothing is close.

Chris Johnston: Report of Allen being traded to the Avs is inaccurate and as of now, there is nothing happening.

Adrian Dater: The Avalanche are looking at the goaltending market but there is no deal with Canadiens.