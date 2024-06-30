NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and the Nashville Predators

No rush on the Columbus Blue Jackets coaching search

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has spoken with a couple of people but he hasn’t held any interviews for their head coaching position.

Waddell expects their search will go beyond the start of free agency and doesn’t think it will be an issue with any of their free agency plans as they aren’t expecting to make any big signings.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Are the New York Rangers eyeing Patrick Kane and Steven Stamkos if they can gain some cap space?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: If the New York Rangers are able to gain some salary cap space by moving Jacob Trouba, possibly to the Detroit Red Wings, they could be in a position to go after Patrick Kane if he gets to free agency. He’s still talking to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Rangers and Red Wings could also both have an interest in Tampa Bay Lightning pending UFA forward Steven Stamkos.

The Rangers need to watch their future spending as in 2025-26 they’ll have new, big contracts for Igor Shesterkin, Alexis Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller.

The Nashville Predators had been listening on Yaroslav Askarov and they’ll have interest in Steven Stamkos

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: The Nashville Predators are set to announce Juuse Saros‘ eight-year, $61.92 million contract extension on Monday.

Teams are calling GM Barry Trotz to see what their plans are for Yaroslav Askarov. Trotz adds you can never have too much goaltending and that they have time and there is no rush to move Askarov.

“I don’t know too many 21-year-old goaltenders that are leading their team in the National Hockey League.

“It’s always that slow burn with goalies, where you continue to refine your game and continue to grow your confidence as a goaltender.”

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, and Rutger McGroarty

Nick Kieser: Elliotte Friedman said on NHL Network that the Predators were looking for a good NHL in return for Yaroslav Askarov. Would the Vegas Golden Knights be one of the teams interested?

Renaud Lavoie: Have been hearing the Nashville Predators are looking to be active in free agency and you have to think they’ll be eyeing Steven Stamkos if he goes to free agency.