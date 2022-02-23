NHL Rumors: Connor Brown, Hampus Lindholm, and Zdeno Chara

Could the Senators move Brown?

Shawn Simpson: Ottawa Senators forward Connor Brown has one year left on his deal at $4 million. The 29-year old will need a big new contract and if they are able to get someone like Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala, it makes some sense to move him now.

Ducks hope to find common ground with Lindholm

TSN: Pierre LeBrun adds that Hampus Lindholm is viewed as the top rental defenseman according to other teams but Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has already reached out to Lindholm’s camp according to sources. Verbeek hopes to see if there is common ground to get an extension done before the trade deadline.

“That would be a heartbreaker for a lot of teams that would love to throw some assets at Anaheim for a guy who plays 23 minutes a night on that top pairing. We’ll see if that deal gets done or not.”

Chara generating some interest

TSN: The New York Islanders are falling out of the playoff race and GM Lou Lamoriello could have a talk with defenseman Zdeno Chara to see if he has an interest in a trade at the deadline according to Pierre LeBrun. Chara does not have any trade protection.

“And if he does, then there’s interest already in Zdeno Chara despite his age, 44, the fact he’s slowed down a bit, but he’s still a major leader and a very physical presence that could help a contender on that third pairing for sure.”

Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: A league source said that after New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara breaks the record for most games played by a defenseman, the Islanders will what the trade market is like for him.

Would the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins or Toronto Maple Leafs be interested? His play has declined but he brings leadership and playoff experience.