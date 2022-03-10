NHL Rumors: Corey Andonovski, Josh Manson, and the Top Tradeable Assets for Each Team

College free agent Andonovski could sign soon
Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams in on NCAA free agent forward Corey Andonovski, who has been playing at Princeton. He could be signing soon.
No talks yet between the Ducks and Manson
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Sources are saying there haven’t been any contract talks between the Anaheim Ducks and pending UFA defenseman Josh Manson. Many believe that the Ducks will trade Manson before the deadline.
If the Ducks and Hampus Lindholm come together on a contract extension, they could quickly turn to Manson to see if they could work something out last minute.
Manson has a 12-team no-trade clause and is a key part of the Ducks dressing room.
Top tradeable assets for each team
The Athletic: Beat writers picks for who each team could trade at the deadline – which asset will most likely be traded.
Anaheim Ducks: Rickard Rakell
Arizona Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun
Boston Bruins: Jake DeBrusk
Buffalo Sabres: Cody Eakin
Calgary Flames: 2022 second-round pick
Carolina Hurricanes: 2023 first-round pick
Chicago Blackhawks: Dominik Kubalik
Colorado Avalanche: Tyson Jost
Columbus Blue Jackets: Max Domi
Dallas Stars: Braden Holtby
Detroit Red Wings: Vladislav Namestnikov
Edmonton Oilers: Josh Archibald
Florida Panthers: Owen Tippett
Los Angeles Kings: Andreas Athanasiou
Minnesota Wild: 2022 second-round pick
Montreal Canadiens: Ben Chiarot
Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg
New Jersey Devils: Pavel Zacha
New York Islanders: Semyon Varlamov
New York Rangers: 2022 first-round pick
Ottawa Senators: Zach Sanford
Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux
Pittsburgh Penguins: Kasperi Kapanen
San Jose Sharks: Andrew Cogliano
Seattle Kraken: Mark Giordano
St. Louis Blues: 2022 first-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: 2022 first-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs: Travis Dermott and a first-round pick
Vancouver Canucks: Tyler Motte
Vegas Golden Knights: Reilly Smith
Washington Capitals: Daniel Sprong
Winnipeg Jets: Andrew Copp