NHL Rumors: Corey Andonovski, Josh Manson, and the Top Tradeable Assets for Each Team

College free agent Andonovski could sign soon

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams in on NCAA free agent forward Corey Andonovski, who has been playing at Princeton. He could be signing soon.

No talks yet between the Ducks and Manson

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Sources are saying there haven’t been any contract talks between the Anaheim Ducks and pending UFA defenseman Josh Manson. Many believe that the Ducks will trade Manson before the deadline.

If the Ducks and Hampus Lindholm come together on a contract extension, they could quickly turn to Manson to see if they could work something out last minute.

Manson has a 12-team no-trade clause and is a key part of the Ducks dressing room.

Top tradeable assets for each team

The Athletic: Beat writers picks for who each team could trade at the deadline – which asset will most likely be traded.

Anaheim Ducks: Rickard Rakell

Arizona Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun

Boston Bruins: Jake DeBrusk

Buffalo Sabres: Cody Eakin

Calgary Flames: 2022 second-round pick

Carolina Hurricanes: 2023 first-round pick

Chicago Blackhawks: Dominik Kubalik

Colorado Avalanche: Tyson Jost

Columbus Blue Jackets: Max Domi

Dallas Stars: Braden Holtby

Detroit Red Wings: Vladislav Namestnikov

Edmonton Oilers: Josh Archibald

Florida Panthers: Owen Tippett

Los Angeles Kings: Andreas Athanasiou

Minnesota Wild: 2022 second-round pick

Montreal Canadiens: Ben Chiarot

Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg

New Jersey Devils: Pavel Zacha

New York Islanders: Semyon Varlamov

New York Rangers: 2022 first-round pick

Ottawa Senators: Zach Sanford

Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux

Pittsburgh Penguins: Kasperi Kapanen

San Jose Sharks: Andrew Cogliano

Seattle Kraken: Mark Giordano

St. Louis Blues: 2022 first-round pick

Tampa Bay Lightning: 2022 first-round pick

Toronto Maple Leafs: Travis Dermott and a first-round pick

Vancouver Canucks: Tyler Motte

Vegas Golden Knights: Reilly Smith

Washington Capitals: Daniel Sprong

Winnipeg Jets: Andrew Copp